Magellan Asset Management Ltd Reduces Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,654,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 561,204 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.44% of Dominion Energy worth $224,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy
In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.3 %
D stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,686. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.77. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.
Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.
About Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.
