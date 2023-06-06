Magellan Asset Management Ltd Reduces Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,654,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 561,204 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.44% of Dominion Energy worth $224,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

D stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,686. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.77. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

