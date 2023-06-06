Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 3,257 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $17,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 27,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,984,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,358,000 after purchasing an additional 849,651 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Ameren by 400.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 307,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,330,000 after purchasing an additional 245,982 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Ameren by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 80,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ameren by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ameren stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,518. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $97.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,740 shares of company stock valued at $977,144 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.22.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

