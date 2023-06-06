Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Up 8.3%

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.24 and last traded at $58.22. 47,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 121,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MBUU. DA Davidson raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

