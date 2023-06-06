Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Manitex International Stock Performance

Manitex International stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $100.95 million, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.80 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitex International

About Manitex International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Manitex International in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manitex International in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Manitex International in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitex International in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Manitex International in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 47.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

