ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.70.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

MAN stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.