ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.70.
MAN stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
