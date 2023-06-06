Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

MRO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MRO stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.95. 13,956,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,673,335. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39.

Insider Activity

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.