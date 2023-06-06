Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
MRO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.
Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of MRO stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.95. 13,956,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,673,335. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
