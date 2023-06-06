MARBLEX (MBX) Price Tops $0.92 on Major Exchanges

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 6th. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00003502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $50.08 million and $1.31 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,798,906 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,665,200 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,798,906 with 54,665,199.50485174 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.95251742 USD and is down -7.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,259,666.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

