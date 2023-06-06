Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
NYSE:MRIN opened at $0.76 on Friday. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.38.
Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.
About Marin Software
Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.
