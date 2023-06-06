Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,267,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,077 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 4.77% of Markforged worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKFG. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Markforged by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markforged by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Markforged by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Markforged by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Markforged by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKFG stock remained flat at $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 310,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,695. Markforged Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Markforged had a negative net margin of 47.14% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shai Terem purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,234,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,796.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Markforged news, CFO Assaf Zipori purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,065.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shai Terem purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,234,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,796.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.70 price target on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

