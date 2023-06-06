Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Polen Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Polen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,289,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 861,968 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 5.4% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of Mastercard worth $1,839,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $8.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.64. 1,106,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

