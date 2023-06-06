Matthew C. Banks Sells 1,886 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $113,273.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at $383,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ROKU traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $60.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,039,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903,103. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.72. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $105.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average is $56.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Roku by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

