MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Trading 3% Higher

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Rating) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.23) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.23). Approximately 56,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 30,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.10).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.18) price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

MaxCyte Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 364.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 407.15. The firm has a market cap of £350.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,360.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

Insider Activity

About MaxCyte

In other news, insider Doug Doerfler sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 502 ($6.24), for a total transaction of £301,200 ($374,440.58). 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

