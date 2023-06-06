McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,055,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,052,021 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 4.6% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.28% of McDonald’s worth $541,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,888. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.32 and its 200 day moving average is $275.84. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86. The stock has a market cap of $206.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

