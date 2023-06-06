McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 492.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,553 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.09% of McKesson worth $44,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,048 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,824,000 after buying an additional 85,272 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 666,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,276,000 after buying an additional 25,880 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,276,000 after buying an additional 44,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $1,230,367.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,502,462.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,551 shares of company stock worth $9,480,211. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McKesson Trading Down 1.9 %

Several analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

McKesson stock traded down $7.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $387.93. 142,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,887. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $374.34 and a 200 day moving average of $369.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.