MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.78

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 374072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 42.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 31.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

See Also

