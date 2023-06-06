Michael I. Mccabe Purchases 25,000 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) insider Michael I. Mccabe bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,770.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

StepStone Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ STEP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 253,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,742. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $32.12.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $152.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.36 million. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.06%.

STEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on StepStone Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in StepStone Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

