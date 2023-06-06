ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Trading Down 2.9%

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.23 and last traded at $48.23. Approximately 26,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 116,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.66.
MODV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ModivCare from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens cut their price target on ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $693.05 million, a P/E ratio of -19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.83.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,018,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,180,000 after buying an additional 27,931 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,822,000 after buying an additional 294,108 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,626,000 after buying an additional 64,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,279,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period.
ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.
