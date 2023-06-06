MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Sells $1,017,209.28 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CTO Mark Porter sold 2,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,209.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,647.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Porter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $668,250.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total value of $429,723.00.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $387.62. 2,781,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.04. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $398.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.79.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MongoDB from $240.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on MongoDB from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MongoDB from $280.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 9.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 100.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

