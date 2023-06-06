MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $374.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $280.00 to $374.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MongoDB from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of MongoDB from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $328.35.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Up 3.3 %

MongoDB stock opened at $388.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of -83.21 and a beta of 1.04. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $397.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.79.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.32, for a total transaction of $5,746,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,367,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.32, for a total transaction of $5,746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,367,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,013 shares of company stock valued at $25,498,987. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.