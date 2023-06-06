MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDB. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered MongoDB from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $328.35.

MDB stock opened at $388.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.79. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $397.98.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $268,287.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,013 shares of company stock worth $25,498,987. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in MongoDB by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

