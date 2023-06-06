Montchanin Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,915 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises 1.6% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.53.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.02. 4,563,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,317,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

