Morguard Corporation Buys 27,100 Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) insider Morguard Corporation acquired 27,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$146,340.00.

Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

On Thursday, May 25th, Morguard Corporation bought 36,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$194,400.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Morguard Corporation bought 37,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$206,460.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Morguard Corporation bought 29,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$164,280.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Morguard Corporation acquired 800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$4,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Morguard Corporation acquired 26,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$145,750.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Morguard Corporation acquired 98,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$533,723.74.

On Thursday, March 9th, Morguard Corporation acquired 32,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$177,568.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE MRT.UN traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.41. 3,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,721. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1-year low of C$4.95 and a 1-year high of C$5.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.86, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.