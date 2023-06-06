Morguard Corporation Buys 27,100 Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) insider Morguard Corporation acquired 27,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$146,340.00.
Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 25th, Morguard Corporation bought 36,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$194,400.00.
- On Monday, April 17th, Morguard Corporation bought 37,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$206,460.00.
- On Friday, April 14th, Morguard Corporation bought 29,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$164,280.00.
- On Thursday, March 30th, Morguard Corporation acquired 800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$4,400.00.
- On Tuesday, March 28th, Morguard Corporation acquired 26,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$145,750.00.
- On Thursday, March 23rd, Morguard Corporation acquired 98,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$533,723.74.
- On Thursday, March 9th, Morguard Corporation acquired 32,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$177,568.00.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Trading Down 0.7 %
TSE MRT.UN traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.41. 3,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,721. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1-year low of C$4.95 and a 1-year high of C$5.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.86, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.07.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
