Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Movella from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Movella in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Movella Price Performance

Shares of MVLA stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Movella has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Movella ( NASDAQ:MVLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $12.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Movella will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Movella news, CFO Stephen M. Smith bought 61,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $101,514.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen M. Smith bought 17,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $26,247.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,498 shares in the company, valued at $26,247. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen M. Smith bought 61,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,514.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 89,022 shares of company stock valued at $145,762 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Movella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Wave Global LP acquired a new position in Movella during the 1st quarter worth $2,322,000. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Movella Company Profile

Featured Articles

