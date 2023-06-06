MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stake Cut by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,232,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,432 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 2.21% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $100,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.96. The company had a trading volume of 215,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,109. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $94.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MSM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

