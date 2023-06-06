MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in MSCI were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 89.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,314,000 after acquiring an additional 703,580 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in MSCI by 312.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in MSCI by 26.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after acquiring an additional 251,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 953.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,182,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 24.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 983,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,679,000 after purchasing an additional 191,862 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MSCI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.50.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $2.37 on Tuesday, hitting $478.44. The company had a trading volume of 27,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.63 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $498.82 and a 200-day moving average of $508.36.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

