Natixis Acquires 107,889 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1,196.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,889 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.08% of ResMed worth $24,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $795,003.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,020,887.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $349,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,026 shares in the company, valued at $59,382,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $795,003.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,020,887.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,451 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,032 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ResMed Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

NYSE:RMD traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.30. 36,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,998. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $247.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.49 and a 200 day moving average of $220.01.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Stories

