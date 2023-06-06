Natixis Acquires 140,175 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Natixis boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,175 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $29,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 536.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WOLF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

NYSE:WOLF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.54. 208,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,838. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $63.26. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

