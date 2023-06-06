Natixis Buys Shares of 1,432,886 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,432,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,299,000. Natixis owned about 0.06% of PG&E at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PG&E by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,097,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 133,520 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 873,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCG traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $16.98. 818,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,158,890. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.14. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $17.68.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.28.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

