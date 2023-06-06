Natixis Grows Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Natixis grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 126.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in GoDaddy were worth $25,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after acquiring an additional 727,582 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2,694.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,832,000 after purchasing an additional 410,228 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in GoDaddy by 101.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 641,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,446,000 after acquiring an additional 322,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,211. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $85.32.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.91.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $70,830.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,915.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $153,813.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,258 shares in the company, valued at $21,539,951.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $70,830.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,915.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,269 shares of company stock worth $631,204 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

