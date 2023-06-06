Natixis Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Natixis raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 103.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,870 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Southern were worth $27,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,989,962 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Stock Performance

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.07.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.94. 606,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.27.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

