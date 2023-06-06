Natixis Has $32.26 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 622.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 204,866 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.05% of Crown Castle worth $32,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.4 %

Crown Castle stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.32. The stock had a trading volume of 182,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,732. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $187.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.