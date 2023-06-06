Natixis Has $35.25 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Natixis grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 276.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,779 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $35,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $253.09. 88,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,199. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

