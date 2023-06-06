Natixis Investment Managers International Cuts Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in IDEX were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 8,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in IDEX by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,047,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,109,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,971,000 after buying an additional 84,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Up 0.4 %

IEX traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.23. The company had a trading volume of 25,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,342. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.29 and a 200-day moving average of $223.36.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

