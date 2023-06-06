Natixis Investment Managers International Decreases Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ ON traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.82. 722,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,880,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $89.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ON. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,200. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

