Natixis Investment Managers International Raises Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 420.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Omnicell by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 277,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 113,180 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 253,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 144,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 349,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.22.

OMCL stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.05. 43,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,424. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $125.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.42, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

