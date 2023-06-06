Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 245 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in AECOM were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 20.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $82.50. 161,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,716. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

ACM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

