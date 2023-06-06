Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 33 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Netflix were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $400.56. 1,192,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,309,636. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.28 and a 52 week high of $413.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $178.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.72.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $22,305,805. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

