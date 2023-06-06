NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Down 3.6%

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.43. Approximately 114,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,632,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.85) to GBX 330 ($4.10) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.85) to GBX 380 ($4.72) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.08.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,509,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,512 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 91.1% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,340,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,937 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter worth approximately $7,150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,206,000 after acquiring an additional 831,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter worth approximately $5,251,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

