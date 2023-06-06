Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Achieves $3.28 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and $41,596.19 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00126716 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00054797 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00038836 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00023312 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000489 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000113 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,295,564 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

