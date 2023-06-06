NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $65.77 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.40 billion and $65.77 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00005628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00053636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00037300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00016244 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 913,354,722 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

