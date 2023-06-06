NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $89.49 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00005826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00054205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00038780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00016810 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001022 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 912,952,840 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, "NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 912,952,840 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.62277233 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $39,754,726.64 traded over the last 24 hours."

