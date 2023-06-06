Neblio Price Tops $0.0507 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $125,679.52 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,689,594 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

