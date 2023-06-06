New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Shares Gap Up to $4.96

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $5.10. New Found Gold shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 62,101 shares changing hands.

New Found Gold Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $861.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of New Found Gold

About New Found Gold

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,810,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,234 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of New Found Gold by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 668,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Found Gold by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 111,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New Found Gold by 1,387.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 120,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

