New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Shares Gap Up to $4.96

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $5.10. New Found Gold shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 62,101 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $861.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24.
New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
