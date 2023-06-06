New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.48.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NGD opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $839.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.48.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 127.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

(Get Rating)

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

