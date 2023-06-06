New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Stock Price Up 0.8%

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 121 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 121 ($1.50). Approximately 18,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 8,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.49).

The firm has a market capitalization of £85.93 million, a PE ratio of -526.09 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. New Star Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -869.57%.

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

