Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,412,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,700 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for approximately 0.9% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.30% of Newmont worth $113,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 624,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,460,000 after acquiring an additional 63,765 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 54,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 16,928 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Newmont by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 173,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 49,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Newmont by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 44,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Newmont Trading Down 0.1 %

NEM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.88. 2,238,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,131,921. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $68.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of -63.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.