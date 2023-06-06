NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Director Leigh Robert Curyer Sells 1,350,000 Shares

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) Director Leigh Robert Curyer sold 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total transaction of C$7,189,155.00.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

TSE:NXE traded up C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,036. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.61. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.43 and a 1-year high of C$6.82.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Read More

