NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.26. 683,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,099,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

NexGen Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 11.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,823,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,108 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,414,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $7,724,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,551,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after buying an additional 1,511,794 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2, SW3, and IsoEnergy properties. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

