NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.26. 683,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,099,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2, SW3, and IsoEnergy properties. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

