Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) COO Sells $1,578,500.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $1,578,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $506,000.00.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $2.35 on Tuesday, reaching $159.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,451. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

